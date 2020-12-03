Alex (Dirty) Brown, 22 years of age, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at KU Medical.
He was born June 21, 1998, to Wayne and Veronica (Ashler) Brown in West Plains, Missouri.
Preceding him in death: father, Wayne; grandparents, Ron and Cora Cox; aunt, Doris Johnson; great-grandparents, Basil and Pearl Fry.
Survivors: mother, Veronica; brothers, Nicholaus Sizemore (Daniel), Lee Michael, Wayne Jr.; sisters, Summer Hackett (Curtis), Rhonda Wells; nieces, Mary and Allison Wells; nephew, Adolph Wallace; grandparents, Brian and Joyce Chance, Walter Ashler Sr.
Cremation under direction Golden Gate Kansas City, Missouri.
Memorial services at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.