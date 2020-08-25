Janelle Aldrich, age 77, left this world for her heavenly home on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Janelle had bravely waged a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, beating the odds time and time again. Her battle ended peacefully at home with her family.

Janelle was born in San Angelo, Texas, on April 28, 1943, to Leonard Calvin (L.C.) and Opal Freeman. She married Max Thompson (Tom) Aldrich, Jr, on Sept. 16, 1962. The married couple immediately returned to Memphis, Tennessee where Tom was enrolled in Optometry school. Following graduation, they settled in St. Joseph, where they began raising their family.

Family was everything to Janelle. She immersed herself in the joys of raising her children and providing a warm and loved-filled home. Her door was always open to anyone who needed a meal or just someone to lend an ear. She never knew a stranger, whether it was the checkout person at the grocery store, or her children's friends who spent time in her home. She just had a way of finding a connection with others.

She was active in her church, beginning at the First Baptist Church and later at Wyatt Park Baptist. And while her illness made it hard for her to attend later in life, her faith and love of God were still an everyday part of her life. She was comforted in knowing that she would be greeted in heaven by her loved ones, including her son, her parents, and her dear friend Sharon Sue.

When her children were older, Janelle went back to work and spent many years employed with the St. Joseph School District as school secretary at Mark Twain Elementary School and then later as office manager in Tom's optometry practice. Throughout her life she was involved in a variety of organizations including the Junior League, P.E.O. FL, and the American Optometric Association Auxiliary.

Janelle is survived by Tom, her husband of 58 years. She is also survived by her brother, Charles, Michael Freeman of St. Joseph; daughters, Kristin Kessler of Overland Park, Kansas, and Kara (Brian) Hicks of St. Joseph. Her son, Michael Todd Aldrich preceded her in death in 2008. Her grandchildren include Jessica, Hannah, Max and Baley Aldrich; Maura, Rebecca, and Owen Kessler; and Lauren Gaudette. She was a proud great-grandmother to her four great-grandchildren Taevian, Taejah, Lamaree, and Taysen.

Janelle was also preceded in death by only one month by her mother, Opal Freeman, of St. Joseph. Her father preceded her in 1985.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Church in St. Joseph. She will be buried alongside her son at Forbes Cemetery in Holt County, Missouri.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requests that all in attendance at the please wear a mask. The church will accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Donations can be made in Janelle's memory to the Noyes Home for Children.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.