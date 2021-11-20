Alder, Steven E. 1955-2021 Roy, Utah

ROY, Utah - Steven Eugene Alder, 66, of St. Joseph, born Sept. 26, 1955, passed peacefully in his home in Roy, Utah, on the morning of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Alder; his brothers, Terry (Liz) and Dennis (Pamm); his loving wife, Susan Alder; and his children, Rose (Michael) Hallengren, Steve (Nicole) Alder, James (Lisa) Alder, Britannia (Steve) Kennett, Michaela (Jesse) Archer and Keanna (Justun) Walker.
He was preceeded in death by his father, James W. Alder; brother, James E. Alder; sister, Machelle Boudreau.
Steve graduated from Benton High School in 1974. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force and continued his service as a Professor on HAFB until he retired in 2017. He met his sweetheart, Susan, while active in the Air Force and stationed in England in 1978. They made a beautiful family with six children and 17 grandchildren who he loved with every fiber of his soul.
He was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren and boasted about their accomplishments whenever he had the chance. Their spouses were always seen as his own children and accepted with open arms into the family. His heart was so big and he had so much love to share with the world.
Steve held various callings and services in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but his favorite was always serving in the children's organization. He was a big kid at heart and loved all the children as his own and saw them all as children of God. His faith inspired his children and many others to love the Lord.
He enjoyed the bagpipes, researching his Scottish heritage, was very handy in leather creations and he could create anything using only pallet scraps and his bare hands. His creativity and ingenuity is something that will always shine through in his children.
He was loved by many in the Roy Community and could always be seen volunteering for the city or helping people experiencing homelessness by always donating needed supplies to the local shelters.
Steve left his mark on the world and will be missed by so many.
Please join us to celebrate his beautiful life at a Graveside service on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Clinton City Cemetery, 750 West 800 North. The family will meet with friends on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
