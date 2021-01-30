Alden, Lillie P. 1920-2021

WINSTON, Mo. - Lillie Pearl (Sharp) Alden, 100, went to be with Jesus Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Joan, Winston, Missouri. Lillie was born May 21, 1920, to Galen and Amanda (Lehman) Sharp in Altamont, Missouri.

She graduated from Gallatin High School and afterward worked as a secretary in the Probate Office at the Daviess County Courthouse, Gallatin, Missouri. On Oct. 7, 1950, she married Orville E. Alden. They made their home in Kidder, Missouri, and were married for 45 years. Lillie was a devoted farm wife and homemaker, living on the farm until 2020.

Lillie was a member of the Kidder Methodist Church and very active for many years in the UMW (United Methodist Women), VBS, and church dinners. She was also active in 4-H and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and spending time with her family. Lillie was an example to all in her service to others and her faith in God. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; twin infant daughters; great-granddaughter, Alexis Marie; and siblings, Elba, Susie, Nellie, Loren (Clay), Joseph, Johnnie, Josephine, Zora, and Dorothea.

She is survived by daughters, Elaine (Eric) Sampson, and Joan (Melvin) Lee; grandchildren Kimberly (Mark) Heckman, Jacqueline (Fred) Cummings, Kenneth (Jessica) Lee; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Chloe, Trey, Frederick, Dominic, Avery, Emmeline, and Oliver; brother-in-law, Bill Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services are scheduled for Lillie with burial in Kidder Cemetery under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Memorial Contributions: Kidder Cemetery. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.