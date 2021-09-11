HAMILTON, Mo. - George Irving Alden, 86, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, in Hamilton, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home. He lived in Daviess County, Hamilton, most of his life.
George was born on Sept. 8, 1935, in Hamilton, to Lafayette Ellsworth and Ruth (McCutchen) Alden. He graduated from the Hamilton High School. He was a life long grain and livestock farmer. His passion was the shorthorn breed of cattle and was inspirational in the introduction of Irish Shorthorns into the United States. His pride and joy were bulls like "Dividend" and "Improver" and cows like "Margie" and "Dream Girl".
George was a member of the American Shorthorn Assoc. and served on the National Board of Directors for three years. He was also named "Builder of the Breed" in 1978. He was named as one of the Outstanding Young Farmers of America in 1969. George went on to represent Missouri at the National Event. George served on the Hamilton School Board and served as president. He and Janice were founding members of the Missouri Llama Association.
George served as an officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections for 19 years retiring in 2012. He felt his biggest accomplishment in life was passing on his love of agriculture to his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
He married Janice Cornelius on Oct. 9, 1955, in Kidder, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 2018. He was also preceded by his parents, daughter, Ramona, and sister, Mary Jones.
Survivors: sons, Robert (Beverly) Alden, Hamilton, and Ron (Judy) Alden, Hamilton; seven grandchildren, Jake (Annette) Alden, Jalane (Mat) Vaughn, Haley (Andrew) Chandler, Maggie (Eric) Scott, Tyler Alden, Whitney (Sam) Stephenson, and Dallas Davidson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Shorthorn Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.