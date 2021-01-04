Clara M. Albus, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1937, in Oak Ridge, Missouri, to Henry and Dona (Johnson) Hartung.

Clara married Joseph Albus Aug. 1, 1959. He survives of the home.

She was a teacher and Past Potentate Lady of Moila Shrine.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include: children: Beth Albus, Daphne Dark, J.C. Albus; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and five nephews.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.