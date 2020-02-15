Denver, Colo. - Christine Kay Alburn-Wyatt passed away Feb. 6, 2020, in Denver.

She was born March 8, 1953, to Raymond and Betty Lou Alburn.

Her father preceded her in death.

Christine was a graduate of Hillyard School of Nursing, St. Joseph, a member of Applewood Baptist Church, in Lakewood, Colorado, an accomplished artist and Ornithologist.

Survivors include: mother, Betty Lou Alburn-Verrips, St. Joseph; husband, Robert Wyatt, Broomfield, Colorado; daughters, Sarah and Elizabeth Wyatt, Lakewood; sister RaeAnn Alburn; and brother, Cary Alburn, Savannah, Missouri; nephew Tyler (Jess) Ragan, Savannah; nieces: Raechelle (Joel) Olson, St. Joseph, Lauren (Erik) Petersen and Nicolle Alburn, Thousand Oaks, California; great-nieces, Ruby Louelle and Eleanor Olson; great-nephews, Silas Ragan and Alexander Olson.

Memorials: American Cancer Society or charity of donor's choice.