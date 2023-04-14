CAMERON, Mo. - Michael Lewellen Albertson, 68, passed away at home with his family by his side. Mike, the son of M.L. and Lois (Lewellen) Albertson, was born May 1, 1954, in Kingston, Missouri.
He graduated from JC Penney High School in 1972 and attended Trenton Jr. College, where he earned an Associates Degree. He married Carla Jean Millsap in 1974. The two had three amazing children. Mike joined the Missouri Air National Guard (Air Force) in 1986 where he served 24 years as a structural maintenance fabricator. He deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
Mike loved his family. He was a proud father and grandfather who liked the outdoors. Mike enjoyed fishing and dirt track racing. He was a member of Vincil Lodge #62 AF & AM and the Cameron VFW.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lydale Sidebottom.
Survivors: wife, Carla, of the home; children, Angie Albertson (Eric Schmidt), Cameron, Missouri, Chad (Lee) Albertson, Vancouver, Washington, Heather (Brian) Leslie, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Lavin Benes, Chayse Schmidt, Alayna Leslie; sisters, Carleen Arnold, Savannah, Missouri, and Eileen (Tom) Dawes, Juniata, Nebraska; brother, Carl (Tammy) Albertson, Gallatin, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 18.
Inurnment at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial Fund: University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Missouri. 8700 N. Green Hills Rd., Kansas City, MO. 64154
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.