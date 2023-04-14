CAMERON, Mo. - Michael Lewellen Albertson, 68, passed away at home with his family by his side. Mike, the son of M.L. and Lois (Lewellen) Albertson, was born May 1, 1954, in Kingston, Missouri.

He graduated from JC Penney High School in 1972 and attended Trenton Jr. College, where he earned an Associates Degree. He married Carla Jean Millsap in 1974. The two had three amazing children. Mike joined the Missouri Air National Guard (Air Force) in 1986 where he served 24 years as a structural maintenance fabricator. He deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

To plant a tree in memory of - Albertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.