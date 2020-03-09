Juan P. Alarcon

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Juan Prieto Alarcon, 59, Maryville, formerly of Sheridan, Missouri, died unexpectedly at his home in Maryville Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Sheridan Christian Church.

Burial will be in the Vanskyock addition of the Sheridan Cemetery.

Family and friends will have a celebration of life for Juan at the Sheridan Community Building, following the committal services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.