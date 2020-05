LEXINGTON, N.C. -Gregory W. Akers, age 58, of Lexington, went to be with the Lord on May 21.

Greg was born in St Joseph on April 26, 1962.

Survivors are: his wife, Linda; mother, Betty Akers of St Joseph; sister, Jean Williams (Jeff); and nephew, Alexander Williams (Morgan), all of St Joseph.

Greg's father, Harold Akers, preceded him.

Late service will be in North Carolina. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.