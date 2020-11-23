Sharon Jane (Betts) Agee 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care hospital.

She was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of the late Regina and Jesse Betts.

Sharon worked 33 years at Mead Products in the envelope department, until its closing in 2004.

She then obtained her high school diploma from Lafayette High School, after completing the Graduation Recovery Program in 2005.

She retired from Nestle Purina in 2011.

Sharon enjoyed cooking and baking for others, making holidays and birthdays special for everyone, loved gift giving and spending time with her loved ones.

Sharon was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Norman: brothers: Bob, Richard, Walter, Harold and Kenneth; sisters: Barbara Freeman, Carol Lawrence and Joan Drimmel.

Survivors include: daughter, Trolena Underwood (Curt Claycomb), Saint Joseph; granddaughters, Nolle (Kyle) Luke and Tinsely (Nick) Krueger; great-granddaughter, Averley Luke; sisters: Teresa Ernzen, Darlene O'Neal and Doris Holloway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews, who she considered as her own grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends and family from Noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.

Masks are mandatory in accordance with the wishes of the family.

