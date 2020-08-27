LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -Larry Edwin Agee, 83, of Lee's Summit, went to live with his Heavenly Father, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Larry was born Aug. 9, 1937, to Ella and Levi Agee, of Halls, Missouri.

He graduated in 1955 from Harrisonville High School.

He had a special talent for working on automobiles. From his first job working at Hook Truck and Tractor, to Hook Buick as a mechanic, treasured years as the manager on the overnight shift at International Harvester Trucks in Kansas City, until finally running Larry's Transmission in Lee's Summit for years, he was a man you could trust with care and quality as his signature and his word.

His family and his animals were the most important things in Larry's life.

His beloved wife Carmen, whom he fondly referred to as Carmy, shared his hand in marriage for nearly 49 years before she passed away. Now she will be forever riding shotgun by his side in Heaven.

Larry was also preceded in death by his parents, Levi Agee and Ella Dorothy Agee and his beloved horse for 30 years, Treat.

Larry is survived by: his beloved dog and running partner, Johnny-Boy; his children: Larry (Tami) Agee Jr., Cole, Camp, Missouri and Debbie Winn, Lee's Summit, Lisa (Larry) Britz, Lee's Summit; siblings: John Agee, Delbert Agee, Daniel Agee, Joe Agee, Lela Major and LaHoma Dickinson.

Larry is also survived by many precious and treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Rupp Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorials are requested to the Larry Agee Memorial Fund, care of: Rupp Funeral Home or Bethel Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.