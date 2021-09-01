Mickey Admire, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
On Sept. 25, 1942, he was born in Moberly, Missouri, to Raymond and Ruby Admire.
He served four years in the United States Navy, some of his time was spent in Vietman on the USS Ozbourn.
Mickey married Debbie Hamilton on Feb. 7, 1987. She survives of the home.
Mickey enjoyed flying, racecars, golfing, fishing but most of all he loved spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Shores; father, Raymond Admire; son, Mickey Raymond Admire, Jr.; daughter, Sherry Gay Pendleton; and nephew, Robert Hunt.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Richard Hamilton (Ali), Trey Hamilton (Kaysie), Danny; daughter, Tina; sister, Terry Bernard (Tommy); brother, Butch Hunt; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends; and his beloved dog, PeeWee.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial donations to the family to help defray the funeral expenses. To donate online please visit Mickey's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
