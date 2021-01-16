Adkins, Rosalee A. 1942-2021

TROY, Kan. - Rosalee Ann (Wright) Adkins, 78, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.

Rosalee was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Cawker City, Kansas, to Richard J. and Geneva Mae (Winkel) Wright.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas.

Rosalee married Arthur "Art" Adkins on April 23, 1960 in Troy, Kansas. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Adkins; and granddaughter, Malorie Adkins.

Additional survivors; daughter, Sheila Gaul (Brad) Troy; son, Bryan Adkins (Natalie), St. Joseph; grandchildren, Christina Prudden, Joshua Adkins, Jared Adkins, Nolan Franken, Whitney Atha, Brian Gaul, Brett Gaul, Ashleigh Adkins and Sawyer Adkins; 11 great- grandchildren; brother, Richard Wright (Marsha Ann), St. Joseph; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, 1 hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after noon Sunday to 5 p.m. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Fund Dist. #1 or the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.

