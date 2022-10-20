Adkins, Mike 1952-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Adkins, 70, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, after a two year battle with renal cell carcinoma.He was born May 3, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Margaret (Fleischman) Adkins. He was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School.Mike married his High School sweetheart, Sandra "Sandy" Hurst, on June 13, 1970. She survives of the home.He worked at Johnson Controls for 38 years and was a very proud member of Union Local 86116. He also was an honorary member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity of St. Joseph.Mike enjoyed and participated in many sports. He was a Chiefs, Royals and NHRA fan, enjoyed fishing and loud Rock and Roll.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy; children, Aj Guinn (Jody), Kim Adkins (Chris); grandchildren, Jacob Guinn (Victoria), Maizy Guinn, Gavin Guinn, Robert Pearson and Vance Beaty.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Susan Vega, Mosaic Cancer Center and Dr. AJ, Mosaic Hospice team, especially Sarah, Lori and Keisha.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AFL-CIO, Friends of the Animal Shelter or Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 20, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 18, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerVacant building threatens D&GRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionOne year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continuesTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Man charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCrews battle fire on 9th and Hall St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.