Kenneth Adkins, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 31, 1956, in Caroll County, Missouri, son of Mary and Ira Richard Adkins. He attended Savannah High School.

Kenny enjoyed working on his cars, riding his tractor and cold beer.

Kenneth was preceded in death by: mother, Mary Katherine Adkins; father, Ira Richard Adkins; son, Alex Adkins; and sister, Mary Ann Wright.

Survivors include: companion of 19 years, Angela Eaton of St. Joseph; son, Josh Adkins of Savannah, Missouri; son, Justin Adkins of Amazonia, Missouri; step-son, Joseph Eaton; step-daughter, Anna Eaton; grandchildren, Tristan, Carleigh, Carson and Kingston Adkins; brothers, Alvin, Rick, LeRay and Donnie Adkins.

Mr. Adkins has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A gathering to celebrate Kenny's life will be held at the family home.

