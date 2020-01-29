Genevieve Maryanne Adkins, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Brasher Falls, New York.

She lived in St. Joseph, and retired from the Family Guidance Center.

Mrs. Adkins was preceded in death by: her parents, Carl and Vivian Hallahan; and her sister, Sr. Mary Catherine.

Genevieve is survived by: her children: Michael (Kelly) Adkins, Lawrence Adkins, Scott Adkins and Julie (Gregory) Roades; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her siblings: Marjorie Wilcox, Regina Elizabeth Hallahan, Sr. Mary Audrey, Norma Margaret Rombach, John Timothy Hallahan and Patricia Constance Libby.

It is with great sadness we say goodbye, and with great joy we know she's with God and in her mother's embrace.

Mrs. Adkins has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at our chapel.

A memorial Mass and inurnment will be held at a later date, in New York.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.