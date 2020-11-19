Adkins, Barbara L. 1929-2020

DEARBORN, Mo. - Barbara L. Adkins, 91, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born May 14, 1929, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Lennie and Thelma (Sisk) Hatfield. She married Archie "Jack" Adkins, and they lived together in Dearborn for most of their lives.

Barbara enjoyed a simple life, raising her children, cooking, and later playing Bingo at the Platte City Senior Center and at church in Dearborn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sharon Kay Adkins; and several brothers.

Barbara is survived by sons, Gary (Renee) Adkins, of Dearborn, and Glen Adkins of Gower, Missouri; and granddaughter, Kelsey Adkins.

A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, in Dearborn, followed by a graveside service at Dearborn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn. 816.992.6633. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.