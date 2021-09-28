Adkins, Arthur J. 1940-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Arthur J. "Art" Adkins, 81, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Wathena Nursing & Rehab Center.
Art was born on May 2, 1940, in Leona, Kansas, to Samuel "Frank" and Maude (Randell) Adkins.
Charter Member of The Troy Loins Club.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Troy.
Art worked as a Lineman and later as Line Superintendent for Doniphan County Rural Electric Cooperative, serving Doniphan County for 52 years, retiring in 2015.
Art married Rosalee Ann Wright on April 23, 1960, in Troy. She preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2021.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; son, Mark Adkins; and granddaughter, Malorie Adkins; nine brothers and sisters: Betty, Sam, Gertrude, John, Melvin, Erma, Jack, Alfred, Dick.
Survivors: daughter, Sheila Gaul (Brad), Troy; son, Bryan Adkins (Natalie), Country Club, Missouri; grandchildren: Christina Prudden (Jeremy), Joshua Adkins (Kristi), Jared Adkins (Alex), Nolan Franken (Cassie), Whitney Atha (Reid), Brian Gaul (Alicja), Brett Gaul (Megan), Ashleigh Adkins and Sawyer Adkin; brother-in-law, Richard Wright (Marsha); 11 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; brothers, Delbert Adkins (Sharon) and Danny Adkins (Terry); sisters, Cleo Stewart, Joyce Moppin.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
At the First Baptist Church, Troy.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Memorials: Troy Lions Club or the Troy First Baptist Church.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
