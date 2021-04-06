Adcock, Terry L. 1948-2021 South Fork, Colo.

SOUTH FORK, Colo. - Terry Lee Adcock, 73, of South Fork, Colorado, and a former resident of Savannah, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2021, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

Terry, the son of Junior E. and Ruth (Miller) Adcock, was born March 16, 1948, in Gentryville, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Larry and Bobby Adcock and a niece Angel Adcock.

On Aug. 16, 1967, Terry was united in marriage to Sandra Blanton. To this union two daughters were born: Darci and Dana.

Terry retired in 2014 as manager and CEO from Continental Screw Conveyor in St. Joseph. He was a member of the Christian Church in Stanberry.

Survivors: wife, Sandra Adcock, South Fork, Colorado; daughters, Darci (Jimmy) Feiden; Dana Adcock; grandchildren, Madeline, and Dalton Feiden, all of Savannah; brother, Randy (Barb) Adcock, Darlington; nephews, Joey (Kathleen) Adcock; Eldon (Melissa) Adcock; niece, Marci (Rob) Sager.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial with Military Rites in Bedford Chapel Cemetery, Savannah. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.