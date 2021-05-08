FAIRFAX, Mo. -Sherry Lynn Adams, 58, Fairfax, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home, Fairfax.
Preceded: mother, Patricia Poland.
Survivors: husband, Mark Adams, Fairfax; sons: Bryan (Tisha) Adams, Kansas City, Missouri, Devin Adams, Fairfax; step-son, Jeff Buhrman, Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren, Cole Adams, Elizabeth Buhrman; father, James Poland, Savannah, Missouri; siblings, Terry Smith, Rock Port, Missouri, Jimmy Poland; good friend, Doris Ann Stanton, Tarkio, Missouri; many other dear friends.
Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
Open visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m.
Memorials: Sherry Adams Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
