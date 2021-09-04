Adams, Richard 1943-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Richard "Red" Adams' true passion in life was spending time with family and friends.
Richard left us too early at the age of 77 on Jan. 21, 2021, from complications following pancreatic cancer. He was born in Napa, California, and his parents, Edwin and Della Seiter, raised him and his siblings in St. Joseph. He was a proud graduate of Benton High School class of 1962 and never missed a reunion.
We will gather on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Macken Park, shelter #1 (1002 Clark Ferguson Drive North Kansas City, MO 64116) to celebrate Richard's life.
For full obituary visit: https:kccremation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
