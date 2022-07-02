Adams-Presley, Aletha R. 1929-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Aletha Renée Adams Presley passed away on June 20, 2022, in Savannah. She was born in Cottonwood, Alabama, on July 1, 1929, to John Ellie Adams and Florence Monroe Adams.
Renée had a lifelong love of music and was an excellent pianist, playing for Sunday church beginning at age nine. During her school years she was a cheerleader, won awards for oratory and became valedictorian of her high school class.
In 1947, Renée married the Rev. J. Fred Presley. After the birth of her two daughters, she continued her education at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, earning Magna Cum Laude in English with a music minor in organ performance.
In 1961, the Presley family moved to Savannah and Renée taught English at Savannah High School for 10 years. She also returned to school herself, earning a Master's degree in English Literature from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
After retiring from teaching, Renée joined Haney & Associates of Boston, Massachusetts, directing capital building campaigns for hospitals and hospices. Assignments took her to nine states and every campaign she led met or exceeded its $10 million goal.
Renée retired from Haney & Associates as a vice president and returned home to Savannah. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and Women's Missionary Union, and served many years as the church pianist. She was a member of Business and Professional Women and PEO Sisterhood.
Renée was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, the Rev. Robin Adams; and her former husband, the Rev. J. Fred Presley.
She leaves behind: daughters, Aletha Cardin (Conrad) of Houston, Texas and Cindy Miller (the Rt. Rev. Steven) of Freeport, Florida; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family extends its sincere thanks to the caregivers who helped Renée during her last years, especially Stephanie Peterson.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at First Baptist Church in Savannah.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
