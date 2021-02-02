Adams, Patricia A. 1932-2021

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Patricia Ann (Spainhower) Adams, 88, of Maryville, Missouri, went home to her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Oak Pointe of Maryville, Maryville.

Pat was born on Dec. 23, 1932, in Albany, Missouri. Her parents were Herschel Marion and Ella Lorraine (Stark) Spainhower. They preceded her in death.

She had lived in Albany before moving to Maryville in 1981. She had graduated from Albany High School.

Pat was baptized at the First Christian Church in Albany; and was a member and attended the First Christian Church, Maryville.

She was a member of Chapter L, of PEO. The St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary. Business and Professional Women. A former member of the Albany IFW, the Athena Club, former VP of the Postal Ladies Auxiliary, former secretary of the Soroptimist Club, and NARFE; and a former Brownie Leader.

On April 18, 1954, at the First Christian Church in Albany, Pat was united in marriage to Billy Rex Adams. He passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

Her survivors include her children, Gail (Robert) Hoddick, Kansas City, Missouri, and Bill (Amy) Adams, Lawrence, Kansas; her sister, Virginia (Roy Eugene) Clark, Albany; six grandchildren, Brett (Elizabeth) Hoddick, Carl (Meggann) Howard, Bryan (Tanya) Howard, Stephanie Howard, Lexi Adams, Brianna Adams, and; four great-grandchildren, Greyson Howard, Brock Hoddick, Teddy Hoddick, and Silas Hoddick; and niece, Connie Daly; and two nephews, Bill (Becky) McKenny, Bob (Christine) McKenny.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will greet friends for one prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The ladies of the PEO will conduct a service at the end of the funeral service.

Masks are required inside the building, and social distancing is recommended.

Memorials are suggested to the PEO, Chapter L, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.