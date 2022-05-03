Karen Sue (Messick) Adams, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, local health care facility.

She was born on March 30, 1950, in Amazonia, Missouri, to the late Sam and Nadine Messick

She is survived by her husband, Roger; three children, Tisha Bowers, Chris (Becky) and Marcus (Cassie) Scheib; four brothers; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service and inurnment; 3 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Fillmore Cemetery.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

