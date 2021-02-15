Adams,Judith A. 1945-2021 Norborne, Mo.

NORBORNE, Mo. - Judith Anne Adams, a lifelong resident of Norborne, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri, with her loving family surrounding her.

Judith was granted an earthly life of 76 years and two days.

On Feb. 6, 1945, in rural Norborne, the Lord blessed the home of Henry Booker and Mary Agnes (Beuhler) Mullnix with a daughter, naming her Judith Anne.

She attended grade school in Norborne and graduated with the Norborne High School Class of 1963.

On Sept. 23, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Norborne, Missouri, Judith was united in marriage to William Thomas "Tom" Adams. This union was blessed with five children: James, Mary, William, John and Teresa.

Judith and Tom spent 46 years as husband and wife, and they shared many memories and had a prosperous marriage. Tom preceded her in death on March 3, 2014.

She was employed for four years at the Citizens Bank in Norborne, as she was blessed to solely dedicate her time to being a homemaker and a wife and mother to their five children.

She was a member of the Saint Ann Altar Society and was a lifelong member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norborne.

Survivors: Her five children: James Thomas Adams (Amy) of Gower, Missouri, Mary Annette Ford (David) of Carrollton, Missouri, William Henry Adams (Sharon) of Kansas City, Missouri, John Anthony Adams (Christina) of Blue Springs, Missouri, Teresa Marie Adams of Norborne; a sister, Mary Lou Jenkins of Belton, Missouri; 12 grandchildren: Lauren Elizabeth Adams, Brooklynn Marie Adams, Myles Thomas Adams, Noah Thomas Adams, Ethan "Asher" Ornelas, Ella Grace Ornelas, Samuel Thomas Ornelas, Katherine Joyce Ornelas, Emma Nicole Adams, Kayla Elizabeth Adams, Owen Thomas Adams, Gabriel Anthony Ford; sisters-in-law, Eufa Lee Mullnix and Judy Lagemann; brother-in-law, John F. Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, James Donald "J.D." Mullnix and Henry "Hank" Mullnix, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Byron Jenkins and Tom Lagemann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Norborne, with Father Criqui officiating the service.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

She will be placed to eternal rest beside her husband, Tom, at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Norborne.

Pallbearers: John Adams, Bill Adams, Jim Adams, David Ford, Gabe Ford, Myles Adams and Asher Ornelas.

Honorary Pallbearers: David Mullnix, Sam Ornelas and Noah Adams.

As an expression of sympathy and in memory of Judith, Memorial Contributions may be made to family choice. They may be left at or mailed to: Foster Funeral Chapels, 201 South Main Street, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Serving the family and under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton.

Online Condolences may be left for the family on our website, www.fostrerfuneralchapels.com, or with them on our business Facebook page: Foster Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, L.L.C. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.