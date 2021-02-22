GILMAN CITY, Mo. - John Nolan Adams, 75, Gilman City, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at a Liberty, Missouri hospital.

John was born Dec. 25, 1945, in St. Joseph, the son of Wayne Wilber and Bonnie (Dawson) Adams.

On Dec. 21, 1980, he married Debra Strain in Gilman City. She survives of the home.

John was a truck driver for Barnes Greenhouse in Trenton, Missouri.

He enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He loved his family and attended many of the grandchildren's ballgames.

He was an avid Chiefs football and Royals baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Trammell.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Debra, are: his daughter, Dawn Adams of Gilman City; grandsons, Alexander and Andrew Young; step-daughter, Alexis Young, Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces.

John has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

There are no scheduled services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.