Jack G. Adams, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born Aug. 12, 1935, to Charles and Gladys (Collins) Adams.

Jack was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph.

He married his high school sweetheart, Earlene; she survives of the home.

Jack worked in law enforcement, business management and sales.

He was a member of Brotherhood Lodge #269 and Scottish Rite, where he obtained the honor of 33 degree.

Jack was a lifelong member of Boy Scouts and was a Medicine Man in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was also of the Baptist faith.

Jack and Earlene were blessed with: four children: Dennis Adams (Barb), Diana Adams, David Adams (Kendra), DeAnna Rodriguez (Daniel); eight grandchildren: Chayse (Hannah), Skyler (Arin), April, Nicole, DJ (Rilea), Cheyenne (Adam), Danica, Molly; five great-grandchildren, Parker, Eleanor, Nick, Nate, and Anna.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, with social distancing being practiced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Scottish Rite.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.