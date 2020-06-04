Adams, Elaine 1930-2020

Elaine Adams

1930-2020

TROY, Kan. — Elaine (Murphy) Adams, 90, of Troy, Kansas died Sunday evening, May 31, 2020 at a nursing home in Wathena, Kansas.

Elaine was born on March 18, 1930 in Troy, Kansas to Riley and Nellie (Large) Murphy. She lived most of her life in Troy. Elaine worked and retired from A T&T after 33 years.

Elaine is a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy. She volunteered several years at the Pioneer Senior Citizens Center also in Troy.

She married James W. Adams, Sr. He preceded her in death in 1977. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, James W. Adams, Jr., brothers, Paul and Gordon Murphy and a sister, Agnes Pearl Murphy.

Survivors include: her children; Steve Adams (Christine) of Troy

Rodney Dwain Adams, of Creighton, Nebraska, Karen Wetmore (Dale) of Troy, Sharon Handley (Larry) of Troy, Deborah Shelton (Leslie) of Troy; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Graveside: 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020

At: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery of Troy, Kansas.

Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas with family visitation to follow.

Memorials: St. Charles Catholic Church or Troy Ambulance Fund