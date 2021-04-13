FALLS CITY, Neb. - Cheryl "Cheri" Yvonne Adams, 67, Falls City, Nebraska. passed away on April 8, 2021. She was born Feb. 28, 1954, in North Kansas City, Missouri, to Clarence Edward and Grace Ella (Baker) Freeman. Cheri graduated from Craig High School in 1972.

Memorial Services held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at First Christian Church, 1322 Stone Street in Falls City, Nebraska, with Reverend Fay Ann Blaylock officiating. A livestream broadcast of Cheri's services will be available on Hall Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Private Family Inurnment will be at the Rulo Cemetery at a later date.

Full obituary at www.hallfuneral.net

Hall Funeral Home- 2403 Harlan ST.- Falls City, NE 68355 (402) 245-3131 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.