Adam, Scott 1967-2021 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - Eric Scott Knight Adam, 53, of Lathrop, Missouri, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at a Liberty Missouri, hospital. Born on Sept. 9, 1967, in Smithville, Missouri, to Ronald and Irene (Knight) Adam. Scott was a graduate of Plattsburg High School, Class of 1986. He received his bachelor's degree at the University of Missouri and followed with his Master of Education Degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
He was the Agriculture Education teacher at Plattsburg High School, where he just celebrated his 25th year of service. He was actively involved in FFA, Missouri Agriculture Teachers Association, Missouri Hereford Association, Clinton County 4-H, and the Clinton County Extension and Fair Board.
On Dec. 18, 1993, he married Tammy Thompson who survives of the home. Other survivors include four daughters, Bailey Pope, Liberty, Missouri, Britney Adam, Chillicothe, Missouri, Brooklyn Adam, Maryville, Missouri, and Brayde Adam of the home. His parents Ron and Irene Adam, Lathrop; sister, Beverly (Kent) Hartland; and brother, David (DruAnn) Adam both of Smithville; his grandchildren, Braylynn and Brue; in-laws, Lawrence and Connie Thompson; sister-in-law, Terri (Rick) Salsbury; and four nephews and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Baylor Gray Thompson.
Healing farewell services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Plattsburg High School, Plattsburg, Missouri. Friends may begin paying their respects beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the school. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Scott Adam Memorial Fund, to support youth in agriculture.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri.
Online guestbook and Obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
