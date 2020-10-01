FAUCETT, Mo. - Gartha G. Adair, 70, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

She was born Jan. 7, 1950, to Fred and Wanda (Ashford) Holder in Maryville, Missouri.

She was a manager at Shop and Hop Gas station.

Gartha was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and a sister.

Survivors include: sons, Gabe Adair (Anne), Todd Jagodzinski; grandchildren, Avery Adair, Hollyann, Logan, Alexa and Trevor Jagodzinski; sister, Melody Holder; great-granddaughter, Elouise Josephine Jagodzinski; and best friend, Lorie Edwards.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.