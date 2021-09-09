John Acton, Jr.
John Acton, Jr., 45, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at Mosaic hospital.
Services: Thursday, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Family visitation: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Interment with military rites: Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials: Disabled American Veterans or the United Services Organizations (USO).
