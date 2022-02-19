Ackerman, Jamie 1959-2022 Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. - Jamie "Pete" Ackerman, age 62, Kimberling City, Missouri, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Cox Hospital South.
Pete was born May 15, 1959, in Stroud, Oklahoma, the son of Chet and Erma Ackerman. Pete was a graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, and Missouri Western State University. Pete worked for Johnson Control for 22 years, before becoming a Medicare Auditor for WPS. He was united in marriage to Diana Still on Feb. 5, 1994, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pete enjoyed spending time traveling with is wife.His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Diana; two sons, Clayton Parsley and wife Stephanie and Jeremy Ackerman; three grandchildren, Kennedi Ackerman, Brayden Ackerman, and Addalee Parsley; two brothers, Ira Ackerman and Justin Ackerman; one sister, Mary Rowland; and a host of family and friends.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Chet Ackerman and Erma McKinley; stepfather, Clarence W. McKinley; and one sister, Sherry Carrol.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at a later date. Cremation Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South, Springfield, Missouri.
In memory of Pete, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
