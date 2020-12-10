Abrams, Michael J. 1955-2020

SKIDMORE, Mo. - Michael James Abrams, 65, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Michael was born on May 31, 1955, in Maryville, Missouri, to James and Thelma (Lawson) Abrams. He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Local 101 Union for over 40 years.

He married Deborah Jean Day on April 6, 1974, in Skidmore. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2015. He was also preceded by his parents and one sister, Shirley Jenkins.

Survivors include three children, Matt (Kathryn) Abrams, Nathan (Samantha) Abrams and Mindy (Josh) Deming; eight grandchildren, Kaiden Vance, Michael Abrams, Kaiston Abrams, Braydon Deming, Natasha Abrams, Skyler Deming, Kinzley Deming and Logan Abrams; and one great-grandchild on the way; sister, LuAnn (Jerry) Rowlett and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Services 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Price Funeral Home. Burial Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to the Hillcrest Cemetery Association. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

