Aborn, Virgil E. 1939-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Virgil E. Aborn, 82, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Shady Lawn Nursing Center in Savannah. He was born in King City, Missouri, on Aug. 16, 1939, to Virgil Edward and Eva (Baber) Aborn. He married Arlena Kimble in Union Star, Missouri, on Aug. 24, 1958, and she survives of the home.
Virgil loved the Lord, his family, and his Kansas City Chiefs. Virgil was a hard worker. He worked for the union for many years and retired from that. He and his wife owned an upholstery shop in Amazonia for many years. They loved transforming old torn down furniture and making it into masterpieces. They loved having their grandkids over and created this magical place for us to grow up in. Pop and pizza in the shop and an endless place for our imaginations. They owned a lake house at Truman Lake and they loved taking their kids and grandkids to visit. Virgil was always telling jokes and messing around. Virgil loved caring for his wife, they were married for 63 years and he would say his most important job was caring for her. He did that well. They were best friends and their love is a love we all strive to have.
Survivors include his wife, Arlena; children, Michael Aborn, Sr. of St. Joseph, Beth (Kenny) McDaniel of Savannah, and Debbie (John) Sportsman of Maitland, Missouri; grandchildren, Michael, Jr., (Bridget) Aborn of Lake St. Louis. Missouri, Kailea (Jared) Nauman of Savannah, Kenny Jr (Kelli) McDaniel of Savannah, Michelle (Scott) Panning of Mound City, Missouri, Tim (Tiffany) Sportsman of Maitland, Kennedy (Trevor) Schafer of Maryville, Missouri, Christopher Aborn of Kearney, Missouri, Bryson (Rachel) Aborn of St. Joseph, and Cherlyn McWhirt of Texas; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Sue) Aborn of King City.
He was preceded on death by his parents, and his granddaughter, Angie Greenhaw.
A visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements. Feel free to wear your Kansas City Chiefs or Royals attire in Memory of Virgil. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
