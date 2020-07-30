Marian Abernethy, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away July 28, 2020. Marian was born August 6, 1929, in Edgerton, Missouri, to James Isaac and Sylvia (Jackson) Johnson.

Marian married Billy Joe Abernethy on June 15, 1947. In 1976 they started Bill's Camper Sales. She retired in 1992.

Survivors include: a son, Ronnie Abernethy (Billie); daughter Linda Anderson (Mike); four grandchildren, Krista Abernethy, Becky Lahey, Justin Anderson (Karri), Eric Anderson (Miranda); six great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a brother.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, and seven sisters.

Marian enjoyed her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.

Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.