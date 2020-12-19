Samuel L. Abarr went home to the Lord on Dec. 14, 2020.

Born in Mount Ayr, Iowa on July 18, 1954, Sam married Sue Abarr in 1975, in St. Joseph and had twins, Ashley and Austin Abarr.

Sam had the best laugh, and the worst handwriting of anyone you'd ever meet. He was the best navigator and the best travel buddy who'd drop whatever he was doing, to help anyone in need. He was a fighter for what he believed in and those he loved. The world is a little less fun, a little less forgiving today without him in it.

If you wanted to see his eyes light up, you could talk about his kids, his days on the Chicago North Western railroad, or his love of flying with his former employers, Trans World Airlines (TWA) and American Airlines.

Sue, his wife of 45 years and high school sweetheart, brought home dogs from the shelter that he would complain about who would then become his best friends, for years after.

He loved politics and he'd be so happy knowing Biden was taking over, in a few short weeks.

Sam was preceded in death by: his parents, Luella and John Abarr; grandmother, Minnie Jackson; and siblings: Bill, Marcia and Nancy; and several really good, loyal dogs.

Sam is survived by: his wife, Sue Abarr; twins, Ashley and Austin (wife Kiela); sisters, Connie McCrary and Judy Jones; his brother, Jack Abarr; and several nieces, nephews and their children.

The family would like to send sincere thanks to Tsega and Merky and others, who sent their love and support and to Dr. Awe for being the best doctor. We hope every family facing the worst has the support you've all given us.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please vote Democratic and donate to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph or the American Stroke Association.

