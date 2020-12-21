‘O Christmas Tree’ is a wildly popular holiday song. In fact, the song is so popular that there are many different versions, each of which is based on a traditional German folk song. That song, ‘O Tannenbaum,’ is centuries old and has nothing to do with Christmas.

‘O Christmas Tree’

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

Thy leaves are so unchanging

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

Thy leaves are so unchanging

Not only green when summer’s here

But also when it’s cold and drear

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

Thy leaves are so unchanging

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

Such pleasure do you bring me

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

Such pleasure do you bring me

For every year this Christmas tree

Brings to us such joy and glee

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

Such pleasure do you bring me

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

You’ll ever be unchanging

A symbol of goodwill and love

You’ll ever be unchanging

Each shining light, each silver bell

No one alive spreads cheer so well

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree

You’ll ever be unchanging

