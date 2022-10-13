Trump Legal Troubles

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference in September in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — New York's attorney general has asked a judge to bar Donald Trump's company from selling or transferring assets without court approval, saying it had engaged in a devious attempt to duck potential penalties in her fraud lawsuit against the former president.

In court papers filed Thursday, lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James said that shortly before she filed the lawsuit against the Republican in September, Trump incorporated a new entity in Delaware named Trump Organization LLC — almost identical to the original company's name.

