Texas Tech Kansas St Basketball

Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor is unable to score as Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson grabs the rebound while Kansas State’s Desi Sills also defends during the first half of a game Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

 Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — This time, Markquis Nowell led the way for No. 13 Kansas State.

Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday.

