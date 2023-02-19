Iowa St Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson makes a reverse lay-up against Iowa State's Osun Osunniyi during the second half of a game on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help boost No. 12 Kansas State to a 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday.

Nowell finished with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12). Nowell scored 18 of his points in the second half.

