Novak Djokovic broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA.

He already held the men’s mark, eclipsing Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021.

