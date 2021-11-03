MISSOURI

Andrew

Proposition A

Yes: 491

No: 211

Proposition SR3 Maintenance

Yes: 861

No: 889

Clinton

Proposition 1

Yes: 946

No: 775

Proposition 2

Yes: 975

No: 727

Holt Community Fire Protection District

Yes: 131

No: 200

City of Cameron transportation tax

Yes: 201

No: 182

DeKalb

Proposition 1

Yes: 158

No: 22

Proposition S

Yes: 162

No: 18

City of Cameron transportation tax

Yes: 61

No: 39

KANSAS

Atchison

City of Atchison — City Commission

David Deware: 272

Jesse F. Greenly: 851

Lisa Moody: 778

William J. Murphy: 555

Allen Reavis: 886

Michael White: 327

City of Effingham — Mayor

Harvey Fasse: 66

City of Effingham — City Council

Adam Diebolt: 52

David Lowe: 47

Kirk Wohlgemuth: 50

City of Huron — Mayor

Jaquetta Peak: 7

City of Huron — City Council

Jordan Clem: 8

Donald Ball: 7

Linda Ferris: 8

City of Lancaster — Mayor

Matthew Wilburn: 25

City of Lancaster — City Council

Ryan Hermreck: 35

Larry Myer: 16

Jacob Wilburn: 15

City of Muscotah — Mayor

Brian Higley: 18

City of Muscotah — City Council

Susan J. Higley: 18

Darryl Hundley: 17

Margaret Jacobs: 18

Dale W. Small: 17

Dalia M. Wilson: 11

USD 339 — School Board position 4

Lora Weishaar: 15

USD 339 — School Board position 5

Justin Finley: 15

USD 339 — School Board position 6

Jim Bodenheimer: 15

USD 377 — School Board position 4

Kelli Bottorff: 411

USD 377 — School Board position 5

Trenton Beagle: 207

Corey Neill: 226

USD 377 — School Board position 6

Lori Lanter: 394

USD 409 — School Board unexpired term

Brandi N. Ross: 1,218

USD 409 — School Board

Vote for 4 or fewer

Sean P. Crittendon: 794

Deborah Eplee: 999

Diane Liebsch: 1,103

Allison Marschean: 562

Carrie Sowers: 1,198

Chuck Tilton: 668

USD 430 — School Board position 1

Katelyn Ross: 5

USD 430 — School Board position 2

Shelby Rice: 0

Jared T. Wilson: 5

USD 430 — School Board position 3

Shelly Smith: 0

Sarah Stirton: 0

Kayla Thorson: 5

USD 430 — General obligation bonds

Yes: 2

No: 3

Doniphan

City of Denton — Mayor

Melvin L. Massey; 26

City of Denton — City Council

Christine Tharp; 22

Write-in; 67

City of Elwood — Mayor

Timmy L. Kieser Sr.; 119

Darrell Lamme; 58

City of Elwood — City Council

Jim Colhour; 18

Crystal Hontz; 48

Samual B. Meers; 106

Megan Shackelford; 63

Dennis D. Smith: 78

Elwood Gladden Drainage District Directors

Vote for 3 or fewer

Bobby G. Hall: 169

Jared Paden: 125

Dave Patterson: 110

Alvin Woody Wood: 138

City of Highland — City Council

Terry Gibson: 86

Write-in: 97

City of Leona — Mayor

Write-in: 10

City of Leona — City Council

Write-in: 16

City of Severance — Mayor

Write-in: 14

City of Severance — City Council

Vote for 5 or fewer

Alicia Halling-Smith: 10

Christi Lysaght: 11

David Moses: 13

Mary Ann Akright Olson: 3

Todd Smith: 3

Write-in: 28

City of Troy — City Council

Michael Brissett: 68

Tom Cook: 37

Tim Hanlan: 56

William S. Ruhnke: 43

Duane Weishaar: 55

City of Wathena — Mayor

John A. (Bean) Cluck: 113

City of Wathena — City Council

Jarod Jackson: 109

Cory Shue: 110

Write-in: 77

City of White Cloud — Mayor

Jama L. Edie: 26

City of White Cloud — City Council

Vote for 5 or fewer

Leslie Coelho: 23

Brad Cluck: 18

Jessica A. Edie: 17

Lois K. Elrod: 27

Geoffrey Goff: 13

Jennifer Goff: 18

Richard Nuzum: 17

Michelle Waggoner: 17

Clint Waggoner: 19

Highland Community College Board of Trustees

Vote for 3 or fewer

Jason E. Taylor: 530

Vernie Coy: 570

Thomas H. Smith: 471

USD 111 — School Board, District 1

Wayne Carter: 21

Wesley Keller: 132

USD 111 — School Board, District 2

Brett Miner: 97

Stacey Halling Hallsworth: 97

Ben Leatherman: 106

Michelle Meyer: 122

USD 114 — School Board, District 2

Vote for 3 or fewer

Jennifer Davis: 127

Barbara Ann Derrick: 89

Christopher Hewins: 124

USD 429 — School Board, At-Large

Vote for 3 or fewer

Annika Franken: 108

Jennifer Luedke: 115

Nikia Weber: 104

