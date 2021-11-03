MISSOURI
Andrew
Proposition A
Yes: 491
No: 211
Proposition SR3 Maintenance
Yes: 861
No: 889
Clinton
Proposition 1
Yes: 946
No: 775
Proposition 2
Yes: 975
No: 727
Holt Community Fire Protection District
Yes: 131
No: 200
City of Cameron transportation tax
Yes: 201
No: 182
DeKalb
Proposition 1
Yes: 158
No: 22
Proposition S
Yes: 162
No: 18
City of Cameron transportation tax
Yes: 61
No: 39
KANSAS
Atchison
City of Atchison — City Commission
David Deware: 272
Jesse F. Greenly: 851
Lisa Moody: 778
William J. Murphy: 555
Allen Reavis: 886
Michael White: 327
City of Effingham — Mayor
Harvey Fasse: 66
City of Effingham — City Council
Adam Diebolt: 52
David Lowe: 47
Kirk Wohlgemuth: 50
City of Huron — Mayor
Jaquetta Peak: 7
City of Huron — City Council
Jordan Clem: 8
Donald Ball: 7
Linda Ferris: 8
City of Lancaster — Mayor
Matthew Wilburn: 25
City of Lancaster — City Council
Ryan Hermreck: 35
Larry Myer: 16
Jacob Wilburn: 15
City of Muscotah — Mayor
Brian Higley: 18
City of Muscotah — City Council
Susan J. Higley: 18
Darryl Hundley: 17
Margaret Jacobs: 18
Dale W. Small: 17
Dalia M. Wilson: 11
USD 339 — School Board position 4
Lora Weishaar: 15
USD 339 — School Board position 5
Justin Finley: 15
USD 339 — School Board position 6
Jim Bodenheimer: 15
USD 377 — School Board position 4
Kelli Bottorff: 411
USD 377 — School Board position 5
Trenton Beagle: 207
Corey Neill: 226
USD 377 — School Board position 6
Lori Lanter: 394
USD 409 — School Board unexpired term
Brandi N. Ross: 1,218
USD 409 — School Board
Vote for 4 or fewer
Sean P. Crittendon: 794
Deborah Eplee: 999
Diane Liebsch: 1,103
Allison Marschean: 562
Carrie Sowers: 1,198
Chuck Tilton: 668
USD 430 — School Board position 1
Katelyn Ross: 5
USD 430 — School Board position 2
Shelby Rice: 0
Jared T. Wilson: 5
USD 430 — School Board position 3
Shelly Smith: 0
Sarah Stirton: 0
Kayla Thorson: 5
USD 430 — General obligation bonds
Yes: 2
No: 3
Doniphan
City of Denton — Mayor
Melvin L. Massey; 26
City of Denton — City Council
Christine Tharp; 22
Write-in; 67
City of Elwood — Mayor
Timmy L. Kieser Sr.; 119
Darrell Lamme; 58
City of Elwood — City Council
Jim Colhour; 18
Crystal Hontz; 48
Samual B. Meers; 106
Megan Shackelford; 63
Dennis D. Smith: 78
Elwood Gladden Drainage District Directors
Vote for 3 or fewer
Bobby G. Hall: 169
Jared Paden: 125
Dave Patterson: 110
Alvin Woody Wood: 138
City of Highland — City Council
Terry Gibson: 86
Write-in: 97
City of Leona — Mayor
Write-in: 10
City of Leona — City Council
Write-in: 16
City of Severance — Mayor
Write-in: 14
City of Severance — City Council
Vote for 5 or fewer
Alicia Halling-Smith: 10
Christi Lysaght: 11
David Moses: 13
Mary Ann Akright Olson: 3
Todd Smith: 3
Write-in: 28
City of Troy — City Council
Michael Brissett: 68
Tom Cook: 37
Tim Hanlan: 56
William S. Ruhnke: 43
Duane Weishaar: 55
City of Wathena — Mayor
John A. (Bean) Cluck: 113
City of Wathena — City Council
Jarod Jackson: 109
Cory Shue: 110
Write-in: 77
City of White Cloud — Mayor
Jama L. Edie: 26
City of White Cloud — City Council
Vote for 5 or fewer
Leslie Coelho: 23
Brad Cluck: 18
Jessica A. Edie: 17
Lois K. Elrod: 27
Geoffrey Goff: 13
Jennifer Goff: 18
Richard Nuzum: 17
Michelle Waggoner: 17
Clint Waggoner: 19
Highland Community College Board of Trustees
Vote for 3 or fewer
Jason E. Taylor: 530
Vernie Coy: 570
Thomas H. Smith: 471
USD 111 — School Board, District 1
Wayne Carter: 21
Wesley Keller: 132
USD 111 — School Board, District 2
Brett Miner: 97
Stacey Halling Hallsworth: 97
Ben Leatherman: 106
Michelle Meyer: 122
USD 114 — School Board, District 2
Vote for 3 or fewer
Jennifer Davis: 127
Barbara Ann Derrick: 89
Christopher Hewins: 124
USD 429 — School Board, At-Large
Vote for 3 or fewer
Annika Franken: 108
Jennifer Luedke: 115
Nikia Weber: 104
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.