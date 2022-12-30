Gator Bowl Football

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner holds with the MVP trophy after the team’s Gator Bowl game against South Carolina Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

 Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs, and No. 19 Notre Dame beat 20th-ranked South Carolina 45-38 in a wild TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday.

The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

