Humans are flawed. We make mistakes frequently in judgment, action and speech.

Such a mistake happened earlier this week when the News-Press ran an editorial cartoon that was supposed to make a point about looters who have taken advantage of the protests following the killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.

Editorial cartoons are meant to poke at individuals or groups, cause people to think about and discuss issues and make a point through their medium. This cartoon failed.

Quite simply, we made an error in judgment by running this cartoon. At the least, it was in extremely poor taste and many readers, myself included, consider it to be racist.

I apologize to all of our readers for this grievous error in judgment. Had we to do it all over again, we would not run this cartoon. We would have selected another. My fault in all of this is that I didn't monitor our content closely enough to prevent us from making this mistake. For that, I am sorry.

Please know that our newsroom is not filled with racists. We don't hire people who espouse those beliefs and attitudes and we train our employees to provide a safe, comfortable work environment for everyone. Our goal is to deliver objective, fair news on our pages and spirited discussion on our Debate page.

Despite those grand intentions, we do make mistakes and this one was a bad one. We've already altered our procedures to ensure mistakes like this don't happen again. Going forward, we will do better.

Steve Booher

Director of News & Content