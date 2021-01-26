Lead: Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES | Larry King, the suspenders-sporting everyman whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century, died Jan. 23. He was 87.

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his production company, Ora Media, tweeted. No cause of death was given, but a spokesperson said Jan. 4 that King had COVID-19, had received supplemental oxygen and had been moved out of intensive care. His son Chance Armstrong also confirmed King's death, CNN reported.

A longtime nationally syndicated radio host, from 1985 through 2010 he was a nightly fixture on CNN, where he won many honors, including two Peabody awards.

With his celebrity interviews, political debates and topical discussions, King wasn't just an enduring on-air personality. He also set himself apart with the curiosity he brought to every interview, whether questioning the assault victim known as the Central Park jogger or billionaire industrialist Ross Perot, who in 1992 rocked the presidential contest by announcing his candidacy on King's show.

In its early years, "Larry King Live" was based in Washington, which gave the show an air of gravitas. Likewise King. He was the plainspoken go-between through whom Beltway bigwigs could reach their public, and they did, earning the show prestige as a place where things happened, where news was made.

King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews. In 1995 he presided over a Middle East peace summit with PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, King Hussein of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. He welcomed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Elizabeth Taylor, from Mikhail Gorbachev to Barack Obama, Bill Gates to Lady Gaga.

Originating from Washington on the Mutual network, "The Larry King Show" was eventually heard on more than 300 stations and made King a national phenomenon.

A few years later, CNN founder Ted Turner offered King a slot on his young network. "Larry King Live" debuted on June 1, 1985, and became CNN's highest-rated program. King's beginning salary of $100,000 a year eventually grew to more than $7 million.

A three-packs-a-day cigarette habit led to a heart attack in 1987, but King's quintuple-bypass surgery didn't slow him down.

Meanwhile, he continued to prove that, in his words, "I'm not good at marriage, but I'm a great boyfriend."

He was just 18 when he married high school girlfriend Freda Miller, in 1952. The marriage lasted less than a year. In subsequent decades he would marry Annette Kay, Alene Akins (twice), Mickey Sutfin, Sharon Lepore and Julie Alexander.

In 1997, he wed Shawn Southwick, a country singer and actress 26 years his junior. They would file for divorce in 2010, rescind the filing, then file for divorce again in 2019.

The couple had two sons — King's fourth and fifth kids, Chance, born in 1999, and Cannon Edward, born in 2000. In 2020, King lost his two oldest children, Andy King and Chaia King, who died of unrelated health problems within weeks of each other.

He had many other medical issues in recent decades, including more heart attacks and diagnoses of type 2 diabetes and lung cancer.

Through his setbacks he continued to work into his late 80s, taking on online talk shows and infomercials as his appearances on CNN grew fewer.

"Work," King once said. "It's the easiest thing I do."

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, "who ask for their privacy at this time," according to the tweet from Ora Media.

Norman, ex-director of Mississippi Humanities Council, dies

JACKSON, Miss. | Former Mississippi Humanities Council director Cora Norman, who worked to promote the state's diversity soon after court-ordered school integration in the early 1970s, has died. She was 94.

Norman died Jan. 11 in Crossville, Tennessee, according to an obituary from Bilbrey Funeral Home.

Norman became the first director of the Mississippi Humanities Council when it was founded in 1972, and she worked there until her retirement in 1996.

Connecticut federal Judge Dominic Squatrito dies at 82

HARTFORD, Conn. | U.S. District Judge Dominic Squatrito, a native of Connecticut and Fulbright scholar who served on the federal bench for more than 25 years, has died. He was 82.

Squatrito died Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday evening by federal court officials in Connecticut, where he served. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Squatrito was nominated to the federal bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1994. Colleagues said he was a compassionate judge dedicated to fairness and equal justice.

'Barney Miller,' 'Sanford and Son' actor Gregory Sierra dies

NEW YORK | Gregory Sierra, who had memorable roles in the 1970s sitcoms "Barney Miller" and "Sanford and Son," has died after battling cancer. He was 83.

Sierra's widow, Helene, said Saturday in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the actor died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, California.

Sierra's breakthrough came in 1972 when he played the role of Fred G. Sanford's neighbor, Julio Fuentes, on "Sanford and Son." He also earned major attention for playing Sgt. Miguel "Chano" Amanguale on "Barney Miller," which launched in 1975.

In addition to Helene, Sierra is survived by his daughters, Kelly and Jill, and his granddaughter, Emma.

Screenwriter Walter Bernstein dies at 101

NEW YORK | Screenwriter Walter Bernstein, among the last survivors of Hollywood's anti-Communist blacklist whose Oscar-nominated script for "The Front" drew upon his years of being unable to work under his own name, died Saturday. He was 101.

The cause was pneumonia, according to his wife, the literary agent Gloria Loomis.

A World War II correspondent for the military who also had been published in The New Yorker, Bernstein was at the start of what seemed a promising film career when the Cold War and anti-Communist paranoia led to his being blacklisted in 1950, a fate which ruined the lives of many of his peers and led some to suicide. Job offers to Bernstein were rescinded and onetime friends stopped speaking to him. FBI agents looked through his trash, showed up at his door and followed him outside.

While many were blacklisted just for supporting left-wing causes, Bernstein actually was a member of the American Communist Party and remained so until 1956, when the Soviet Union invaded Hungary and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev revealed the many brutalities of Joseph Stalin, who had died three years earlier. Bernstein would remember his decision with "relief" over no longer abiding Soviet dogma and "sadness" for the people who were fellow idealists.

"I had left the Party, but not the idea of socialism," he wrote in his memoir, "the possibility that there could be a system not based on inequality and exploitation."

The blacklist began to weaken in the late '50s and ended for Bernstein in 1959 with "That Kind of Woman," starring Sophia Loren. He was soon working on "The Magnificent Seven," the Hollywood adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's classic "Seven Samurai," and on an A-list film that ended in tragedy, "Something's Gotta Give."

In the 1970s, Bernstein was able to use his own story for what became his most acclaimed project, "The Front," starring Woody Allen as a stand-in for blacklisted writers and featuring Bernstein's friend Zero Mostel, who also had been ostracized in the '50s.

Jimmie Rodgers, singer of 'Honeycomb' and other hits, dies

PALM DESERT, Calif. | Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits "Honeycomb" and "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine" whose career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe head injury a decade later, has died at age 87.

Rodgers died from kidney disease on Jan. 18 in Palm Desert, California, and had also tested positive for COVID-19, publicist Alan Eichler said Saturday, citing family.

Rodgers performed for $10 a night around Nashville while stationed there with the U.S. Air Force after the Korean War. He appeared on a talent show and got an audition with Roulette Records, which signed him after hearing him perform "Honeycomb," a song by Bob Merrill.

With a style of singing and playing guitar that included elements of country, folk and pop, the Camas, Washington native recorded many other Top 10 hits during the late 1950s, including "Secretly," "Oh-Oh, I'm Falling in Love Again," and "Are You Really Mine?"

Rodgers continued making albums for the better part of the 1960s, producing music that ranged from covering traditional songs like "The Wreck Of The 'John B.'" and "English Country Garden" to popular fare such as the ballad "Child of Clay."

He had established himself on television with performances on variety shows when he moved into acting in movies during the 1960s. His film credits included "The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come" and "Back Door to Hell" with a young Jack Nicholson.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Biggerstaff, and five children from three marriages.

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid trombonist Jonas Gwangwa

JOHANNESBURG | Tributes are pouring in for South Africa's Oscar-nominated anti-apartheid jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, who died at the age of 83.

With driving music that fired up Black South Africans' resistance to repressive white minority rule, Gwangwa left the country rather than submit to apartheid censorship. Other prominent exiled South African musicians included Hugh Masekela, Abdullah Ibrahim and Miriam Makeba.

"Jonas Gwangwa ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilized the international community against the apartheid system," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a tribute.

So potent was Gwangwa's musical activism that his home was bombed by apartheid forces in 1985, but he survived, Ramaphosa said in his tribute.

Raised in Johannesburg's Soweto township, Gwangwa rose to prominence in 1959 as a member of the Jazz Epistles, a group that included Masekela and Ibrahim. When the apartheid regime imposed a state of emergency in 1960, it restricted jazz performances which were viewed as promoting racial equality.

Gwangwa was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, South Africa's highest honor for outstanding contribution in arts and culture, in 2010.

He was nominated for an Oscar for music he composed for the 1987 movie "Cry Freedom," which starred Denzel Washington and Kevin Kline.

Gwangwa's death fell on the anniversary of the deaths of his friends and fellow African music giants Masekela and Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi, who died in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Hockey Hall of Famer George Armstrong dies at 90

TORONTO | George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died. He was 90.

His death was announced Sunday by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family.

Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and remains the franchise's leader in games played, variously listed at 1,187 or 1,888. The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games.

Known as the "Chief," Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975. Some 41 years later, Armstrong was voted No. 12 on the franchise's list of 100 greatest Maple Leafs in its centennial season.

Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92

BERLIN | Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported Monday that Brauer died late Sunday surrounded by his family. It gave no cause of death.

Born Erich Brauer in 1929 to a Jewish family that had emigrated from Russia to Vienna, he experienced the rise of National Socialism as a child. His father died in a concentration camp while Brauer himself survived the Holocaust by going into hiding.

After the war, Brauer studied art and music, dual passions he would pursue throughout his life.

While Brauer's colorful art enjoyed international success, at home he was also widely known for his Austrian-German songwriting.

Like fellow Austrian artists Ernst Fuchs and Friedensreich Hundertwasser, Brauer later tried his hand at architecture, designing what became known as the Brauer House in Vienna, the exterior of a church in the Austrian capital and murals on a shopping mall in the Israeli city of Haifa.

Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's ex-deputy PM, dies at 64

MOSCOW | Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's former deputy prime minister who played a prominent role in shaping Russia's foreign policy, has died. He was 64.

Russian news agencies reported the death on Tuesday, citing spokespeople of the government. Prikhodko served as deputy prime minister between 2013 and 2018. In January 2020, he was appointed aide to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In an investigation published in 2018, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny alleged that Prikhodko received lavish hospitality from billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who is close to President Vladimir Putin and also had a working relationship with Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign manager.

Navalny's investigation drew from the social media account of a woman who claimed to have had an affair with Deripaska. The woman, who calls herself Nastya Rybka, posted several videos in 2016 purportedly showing Deripaska on his yacht talking with Prikhodko.

Deripaska's spokesman rejected Navalny's report, and Prikhodko called it a "provocation."

Navalny had also published documents suggesting that Prikhodko, a long-time public servant with no significant private income, owned a luxurious mansion outside Moscow.

The cause of Prikhodko's death wasn't immediately clear. According to the Kommersant newspaper, Prikhodko had long suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Prikhodko's family.

Colombia's defense minister dies from COVID-19 at age 69

BOGOTA, Colombia | Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, one of the country's most recognized conservative politicians, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 69.

President Ivan Duque said in a televised address that Trujillo died early Tuesday, adding that he "couldn't express the pain" he was feeling over the news. He offered his condolences to Trujillo's wife, children and other family members.

"His life was a reflection of vocation for public service," Duque said.

Trujillo became defense minister in November 2019, after serving as foreign minister. He was also the mayor of Cali from 1988-1990 and held several ministerial and diplomatic positions during his decades-long political career.

Trujillo ran for president unsuccessfully in 2018, when he was defeated by Duque, who was then a rookie senator, in an internal party contest.

As a foreign minister, Trujillo backed U.S. efforts to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office by supporting his rival Juan Guaidó. The campaign to remove Maduro through political and diplomatic pressure floundered, but has led to tougher U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's socialist government.

Harthorne Wingo, 73, fan favorite on Knicks title team, dies

NEW YORK | Harthorne Wingo, a fan favorite and reserve on the New York Knicks' 1973 NBA championship team, has died. He was 73.

He died Jan. 20 in a New York City hospital, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately available.

The 6-foot-6 forward spent four seasons with the Knicks from 1972-76, averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also played overseas.

The Knicks acknowledged Wingo's death Monday and tweeted a statement from former Knicks star and current broadcaster Walt Frazier, who remembered Wingo as "a very unique individual."

As a Knick, he may not have played much but he won over Madison Square Garden fans. They'd chant for Wingo to come off the bench, delighting in the lyrical ring of his name, as if they had just completed a winning Bingo card.

The Beastie Boys referenced Wingo's name in a rap lyric to the song "Lay It On Me" more than a decade after Wingo's Knicks career had ended.

Sandy West, who preserved wild Georgia island, dies at 108

SAVANNAH, Ga. | A woman who relinquished ownership of one of Georgia's largest barrier islands to ensure its preservation has died at age 108.

A grandson of Eleanor "Sandy" Torrey West confirmed that she died on her birthday Jan. 17, the Savannah Morning News reported.

West's family owned Ossabaw Island for more than five decades before she sold it in 1978 to the state of Georgia for $8 million. The deal required that the island's 26,000 acres of beach, marsh and maritime forest remain undeveloped and used only for study, research, education and conservation.

"She felt so extraordinarily lucky to have Ossabaw in her life," said the grandson, Beryl Gilothwest. "It completely changed her life from the moment she stepped foot on it."

West's wealthy parents bought Ossabaw Island, Georgia's third-largest barrier island located south of Savannah, in 1924, when she was 11. The family built a Spanish Colonial Revival mansion on the island and used it as a winter retreat to escape the cold of Michigan.

Venglos, 1st overseas coach in English top tier, dies at 84

PRAGUE | Jozef Venglos, a Slovak coach who was the first manager born outside Britain and Ireland to take charge of a top-tier club in England, has died. He was 84.

Slovakia's soccer association said Venglos died Tuesday surrounded by his family. No details about the cause of death were given.

The association described him as "the greatest personality of Slovak soccer."

Venglos was a respected, experienced coach when he arrived in Birmingham in 1990 to take charge of Aston Villa in the first division for what was the toughest job of his illustrious career.

In 2014, Venglos received the highest honor by FIFA, the Order of Merit, for the development of the game.

He is survived by his wife Eva and his sons, Jozef and Juraj.

"Mr. Venglos, we will never forget you," the association said.

Bob Fisher, top yachting writer, Cup historian, dies at 85

SAN DIEGO | Bob Fisher, the world's preeminent yachting journalist and one of the top America's Cup historians who also was a champion sailor, has died. He was 85.

Fisher died of cancer Monday at his home in Lymington, England, daughter Alice Davies confirmed in an email to The Associated Press.

Davies said that shortly after INEOS Team UK clinched a spot in the America's Cup challenger final on Saturday in New Zealand, Sir Ben Ainslie called Fisher's wife, Dee, to say he was dedicating a thrilling victory over Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team to Fisher.

INEOS Team UK represents England's best chance yet in its 170-year quest to win back the America's Cup, which it lost to the schooner America in 1851 in a race around the Isle of Wight. Lymington is across the Solent from the Isle of Wight.

Fisher is survived by his wife, Dee, daughters Alice and Carolyne, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family suggests donations may be made to the Sir Thomas Lipton Foundation.

Former Red Sox coach, Triple-A manager Johnson, dies at 64

BOSTON | Ron Johnson, who worked 25 seasons as a minor league manager, most recently for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in the Baltimore Orioles system, died on Tuesday. He was 64.

Johnson appeared in 22 major league games with the Kansas City Royals and Montreal Expos from 1982-84, mostly as a first baseman, batting .261 in 53 career plate appearances. He went on to manage in the Royals, Red Sox and Orioles systems.

Johnson spent 10 seasons in the Red Sox system, working his way up from Single-A Sarasota to Double-A Trenton and Portland to Triple-A Pawtucket, where he was in charge from 2005-09. He spent the 2010 and '11 seasons as Boston's first base coach.

"RJ was instrumental in helping countless Red Sox players reach and succeed in the big leagues, and was an important contributor to two World Series championships," Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran said. "His kindness, sense of humor, love of family, and passion for the game of baseball stood out among many wonderful qualities."

Johnson managed Norfolk from 2012-18 and was the 2015 International League Manager of the Year. He also coached in in the Royals system for 14 seasons.