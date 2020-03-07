LIBERTY, Mo. — Skyline was on its way to a 62-45 victory over Mid-Buchanan, but all that mattered to coach Bryce Kemper was that senior Christian Scaggs was walking off the court for the final time.

In the closing minutes of Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinal game between the Tigers (29-2) and the Dragons (22-8), Scaggs was hit with his fifth foul of the afternoon, finishing his time at Mid-Buch. Scaggs scored 14 points, the second highest on the team behind fellow senior Miguel Canchola, who had 16. Kemper knew exactly what he needed to say when Scaggs made his way to the bench.

“I told him I loved him — keep your head up,” Kemper said. “He’s one of the special players I’ve coached. It’s weird not having a Scaggs next year. We’ve had one for awhile. That still hasn’t really donned on me yet. He’s been our hardest worker. He’s dedicated on and off the floor. You hate to see him go out like that, but he went out fighting. If you’re gonna go out, that’s the way you should do it.”

The senior group of Scaggs, Miguel Canchola, Ethan Steiner, Brayden Burleson and Austin Cross fought for many of their achievements that they earned in Faucett, Missouri. They finished their high-school basketball careers as a four-time district champions with a third-place-state finish in 2017-18. Every year Scaggs and his teammates suited up in the red and green colors, they never failed to make the postseason memorable. Scaggs will remember the memories he and his two older brothers — Austin and Hunter — made during their time at Mid-Buch.

“This means that all three of us — all my brothers — put in a lot of time and effort into (basketball), and it pays off if you work hard,” Scaggs said. “It feels like a family. It doesn’t even feel like basketball. You’re playing with everyone, and you never know it’s going to be your last (game), and when it’s gone, you don’t realize it. It goes by fast. Everyone loves each other, and they’re gonna be there for each other, so that’s all that matters.”

Scaggs doesn’t know what the basketball future holds. He still has track and field to think about. However, he does know his squad from Mid-Buch holds a place in his heart.

“That’s a great group of guys,” Scaggs said. “I wouldn’t wanna play with anyone else. I just wanna play with them.”

After the first quarter of Scaggs’ last high school game, it was Canchola who helped the Dragons build a 16-14 lead thanks to two 3-pointers. Canchola was taken out of the equation momentarily in the second, so Scaggs stepped up with seven second-quarter points, including his own bucket from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, the Tigers — who scored eight 3-pointers during the contest — outscored the Dragons 20-9 in the second and never looked back.

Kemper noticed the contrasting differences between each quarter, believing his team’s lack of boards to be the problem.

“For the first half, I didn’t feel like we did a very good job rebounding, especially the second quarter,” Kemper said. “I thought we came out and shot the ball really well in the first quarter. I think it became fool’s gold a little bit in that second quarter where we hit and we thought, oh, we’ll just keep shooting threes and didn’t really get inside. (Skyline) did a really good job on our ball screen work, and that threw us off kilter. We hadn’t seen a team necessarily do it to that ability, and that gave us some troubles offensively.”

Kemper had to give his players the season wrap up speech, but just because their season is over, it doesn’t mean their relationship is.

“It doesn’t end here today,” Kemper said. “We’re a family. We’re gonna be together for the rest of our lives. I also told them there’s a lot of teams that would love to hurt like you’re hurting right now, as hard as that sounds. To me, it just shows you’re doing it right if it hurts at the end when you don’t get it done.”