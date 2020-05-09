FALMOUTH, Maine — The virus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, from college basketball’s Final Four to Easter Sunday services, but there’s one rite that’s going on largely unfettered — turkey hunting.

Every state except Alaska, which is the only state with no turkeys, hosts a spring turkey hunt each year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories.

The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. That functionally eliminates out-of-state hunters from coming to the state.

Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus. Some have suspended the need to register a bird after shooting it.

But all 49 states are going ahead with turkey hunts in some form or another, said Mark Hatfield, national director of conservation services for the South Carolina-based National Wild Turkey Federation.

Turkey hunting takes place every spring in part to control the population of the birds, which were once numbered in only the tens of thousands before repopulation efforts brought them back. The population rose to 1.3 million in the 1970s and is now more than 6 million.

Hatfield said it’s difficult to know how successful this year’s hunt will be, but with many hunters laid off or furloughed or simply working from home, they might have more opportunities to participate in what is traditionally a weekend activity.

Two million turkey hunters bagged about 665,000 birds in spring 2014, the most recent year for which statistics are available, Hatfield said. The biggest harvests were in Pennsylvania and Missouri.

But in Kansas, the suspension of non-resident turkey permits has hurt business for Randy Lyons, the owner of Randy’s Turkey Hunting Adventure. He said he has “zero clients this year.” It is a side business for him, and he normally has five or six clients.