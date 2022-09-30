Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit. Points for the circuit could be earned from 13 of 21 shows held across Missouri between April and June.
Winners from our area include:
Addy Sloan, Cameron, fourth light cross gilt and fifth novice showmanship.
Aubree Sloan, Cameron, second dark crossbred gilt, third Poland China gilt, ninth overall gilt, first junior showmanship and third Poland China gilt.
Carter Rader, Chillicothe, second Yorkshire gilt and seventh overall gilt.
Colby Gillespie, Chillicothe, fourth overall gilt and first Duroc gilt.
Connor Keithley, Chillicothe, second dark crossbred barrow, fifth dark crossbred gilt and seventh overall barrow.
Laney Gaston, Chillicothe, fourth spotted gilt.
Kayten Roberts, Fillmore, fifth Hampshire gilt.
Kalvin Guthals, Gower, third Chester white gilt and third Yorkshire gilt.
Layla Guthals, Gower, first Berkshire barrow, fourth Berkshire gilt, third Chester white barrow, third Yorkshire barrow, fourth Yorkshire gilt, fourth overall barrow.
Ember Gilgour, Hamilton, second Berkshire barrow, second Hereford barrow and fourth novice showmanship.
Bailey Miller, Hamilton, second Hampshire gilt and fifth spotted gilt.
Gage Miller, Hamilton, third Hampshire gilt.
Eli Henke, Princeton, first Berkshire gilt, first Poland China gilt, first Yorkshire gilt and second overall gilt.
Judd Henke, Princeton, second Hampshire barrow, second Hereford gilt and fourth Poland China barrow.
Reed Mitchell, Princeton, first Hereford barrow.
Tate Welch, Sheridan, first dark crossbred gilt and first overall gilt.
Carson Rhodes, Trenton, fourth Poland China gilt.
Remington Rhodes, Trenton, first Poland China barrow.
Broxton Rodenberg, Wheeling, third novice showmanship.
Jaiden Rodenberg, Wheeling, second Poland China gilt and third Berkshire gilt.
